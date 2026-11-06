🐶 Gentle Senior & Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Ocala

Ocala has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: VOCAL - Voices of Change Animal League, Inc.

Phone: (352) 289-0800

Daisy is a petite senior Dachshund mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. If you’re hoping for a lower-energy companion to share the couch and your heart, Daisy could be your girl.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 671-8700

APOLLO is a handsome black-and-white boy with a big-dog look and a soft heart. With his affordable adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready to give a shelter dog a fresh start and some steady love.

👉 Meet APOLLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Dutch Shepherd Age: Senior (about 8.5 years)

Senior (about 8.5 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Weight: About 65 lbs

About 65 lbs Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ocala, FL)

Lukas is a house-trained, 8.5-year-old Dutch Shepherd who has lived his whole life as a cherished house dog with senior owners. He comes from working-dog bloodlines, so even as a senior, he still has plenty of energy and drive and needs to be active. If you enjoy walks, training, or keeping a smart dog busy, Lukas could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Lukas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the listed numbers to learn more. Your home might be exactly what one of them is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.