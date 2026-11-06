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🐱 Ocala Cats Ready for Adoption — Find Your New Best Friend
Looking for a feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. Take a look and see who might be the perfect match for you.
Murphy
- Breed: Russian Blue
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality: Described as a true people-cat who loves to sit with you and keep you company. He enjoys calm time on the couch and being near his person.
- Other Pets: May do best as the only cat or with very mellow feline roommates (he can struggle with big cat personalities).
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Sheltering Hands, Inc
- Contact: (352) 840-0663 ext.1
👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SHIRLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Contact: (352) 671-8700
👉 Meet SHIRLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LAVERNE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Contact: (352) 671-8700
👉 Meet LAVERNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Marion County Animal Services
- Contact: (352) 671-8700
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Ocala area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.