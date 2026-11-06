🐱 Ocala Cats Ready for Adoption — Find Your New Best Friend

Looking for a feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. Take a look and see who might be the perfect match for you.

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Described as a true people-cat who loves to sit with you and keep you company. He enjoys calm time on the couch and being near his person.

Described as a true people-cat who loves to sit with you and keep you company. He enjoys calm time on the couch and being near his person. Other Pets: May do best as the only cat or with very mellow feline roommates (he can struggle with big cat personalities).

May do best as the only cat or with very mellow feline roommates (he can struggle with big cat personalities). Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Sheltering Hands, Inc

Contact: (352) 840-0663 ext.1

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Contact: (352) 671-8700

👉 Meet SHIRLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Contact: (352) 671-8700

👉 Meet LAVERNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Contact: (352) 671-8700

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ocala area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.