🚧 Ocala Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Ocala’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building, fixing, and leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Ocala, FL.

Employer: Ocala Flooring

Ocala Flooring Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $24.48 – $29.49 per hour

Lead multiple flooring and cabinet install crews for both retail and commercial jobs around Ocala and The Villages. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in flooring or construction supervision, can read blueprints, and like being the on-site “eyes and ears” keeping projects on time and on budget.

Employer: Reel Bright Electric LLC

Reel Bright Electric LLC Location: Ocala, FL (Central Florida service area)

Ocala, FL (Central Florida service area) Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Hands-on role doing installs, repairs, and troubleshooting in homes and businesses. Great if you already have field experience, strong diagnostic skills, and want steady work with 401(k) matching and paid time off while handling a mix of service calls and upgrade projects.

Employer: Terex Corporation (E-ONE)

Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: Not listed

Work on custom fire trucks, wiring harnesses, control panels, and 12V/120/240V systems in a large manufacturing setting. This suits someone with 2+ years in a similar role who can read blueprints and schematics, handle detailed assembly, and work mostly independently on complex builds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid basics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.