🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Ocala, FL

Ocala’s food scene is busy right now, from casual chains to fine dining. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)

Not listed (restaurant server role) Pay: Varies by location + tips

Be the face of the dining room, taking orders, handling payments, and giving guests that “AUSS-SOME” experience. Benefits are through Bloomin’ Brands (medical, dental, vision, 401k). You can apply online or text HIREME to 30437 (standard messaging terms apply).

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant: hit sales and profit goals, manage the P&L, hire and train the team, and keep the place safe, clean, and fun. Role comes with training, growth potential, and benefits including medical, dental, bonuses, and an annual incentive cruise program.

Employer: Darden / Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location

Keep the heart of the restaurant spotless—dishes, floors, and back-of-house areas—so guests have a great experience. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $15.00 – $17.35/hour

Work at Wendy’s inside a busy travel center: serve guests, prep food, run the register, and keep the restaurant clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time staff, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and more.

(Note: Multiple nearly identical postings exist; this listing covers that Wendy’s Team Member role.)

Employer: Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook breakfast and lunch items, prep food, and keep your station clean and stocked. Good fit if you like earlier shifts, teamwork, and a fast but friendly kitchen.

Employer: World Equestrian Center Ocala – Polo Pony

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Greet guests at an upscale American restaurant inside the Equestrian Manor, manage reservations and seating, and set a polished first impression. Ideal if you have fine dining or upscale host experience and enjoy a classy, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Part-time (posting notes they are seeking full-time experience level)

(posting notes they are seeking full-time experience level) Pay: Competitive (not specified)

Prepare menu items to spec, keep your station organized, and follow safety and sanitation rules. They look for at least 1 year of kitchen experience and offer medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.