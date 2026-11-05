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Ocala

Black Friday deal on tractor grapple rake

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzzGT_1GnPjjwU00

Ocala Tractor is offering a Black Friday cash price of $2,006 on the IronCraft CTGR60 Compact Tractor Grapple Rake, designed for brush and debris removal and general property upkeep on compatible compact tractors. The deal is available at 5841 N. US Hwy 441, Ocala, FL 34475; taxes, title, dealer fees, and any financing charges are extra, and buyers should confirm tractor compatibility with the dealer at 352-732-8585. Shop online for details: www.ocalatractor.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ocala Tractor

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