Black Friday grapple rake deal at Ocala Tractor

Ocala Tractor is running a Black Friday sales event on the IronCraft CTGR66 Compact Tractor Grapple Rake with a Black Friday cash price of $2,115 for brush, log, limb, and property cleanup, not including taxes, title, and dealer fees. The grapple rake is a heavy-duty attachment for compatible compact tractors and is sold at 5841 N. US Hwy 441, Ocala, FL 34475, with financing available subject to credit approval; tractor is not included. For details, call 352-732-8585 or shop online at www.ocalatractor.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ocala Tractor