🏥 Ocala Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinic to Hospital

Ocala’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital floors to home health and private practice. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: HCA Florida West Marion Hospital

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on inpatient wound care in a 222-bed, state-of-the-art hospital. You’ll get mentorship, clinical education, certification support, tuition help, and strong benefits while delivering patient-centered wound care.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $49,151–$73,726 annual total cash target $23.63–$35.45 hourly or $28.36–$42.53 per-visit

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes , under RN supervision. You’ll verify plans of care, check vitals, manage meds, and perform ordered procedures, with clear performance goals and room to grow inside a large health system.



Employer: HCA Florida West Marion Hospital

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into hospital work: no experience required, just a high school diploma/GED and BLS within 30 days. You’ll work on a team that offers comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Alternative Home Health Care LLC

Location: Hybrid remote – Ocala, FL 34470 (serving The Villages area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000–$1,300 per week

Join a nurse-owned home health agency providing in-home nursing and rehab care. Full-time and per diem options, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, and life insurance for nurses willing to drive and manage home-care cases.

Employer: HCA Florida West Marion Hospital

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your ARRT and Florida Radiologic Technologist license to perform diagnostic and interventional imaging. This hospital role includes on-call coverage, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition/student loan assistance.

Employer: Alpha Medicine and Rehab

Location: Ocala & Gainesville, FL (travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $120,000 per year

Lead therapy services across multiple clinics, focusing on restoring motion and function. This role offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO, and is ideal if you like variety and don’t mind traveling between locations.

Employer: ClearPath Health LLC

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family counseling in an office setting with a focus on evidence-based, trauma-informed care. ClearPath offers EMDR, DBT, and TF-CBT training paid by the employer, great if you want to deepen your clinical skills.

Employer: Lawrence J. Sutton, DDS, P.A.

Location: Ocala, FL 34471

Type: Part-time (listed as Full-time/Part-time, 32–38 hrs/week)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Work in a long-standing private dental office with a friendly, stable team. You’ll need EFDA and radiology certifications, and in return you can get 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan. To apply, call 352-620-0094 and ask for Jovita.

Employer: HCA Florida West Marion Hospital

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital Location: Ocala, FL

Type: PRN (Premium Float Pool)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like variety and flexibility: float across multiple units as a Float Pool RN. Requires a Florida or multistate RN license, ACLS/BLS, and recent acute care experience, with access to robust benefits and education support depending on position and hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume tonight—Ocala’s healthcare employers are hiring across many skill levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.