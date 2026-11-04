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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Ocala, FL
Looking for a new feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone to love.
Briar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
Briar is a 2-year-old sweetheart with lots of energy and curiosity. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up for cozy cuddle time. If you want a cat who is both fun and affectionate, Briar could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepe Le Pew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
Pepe Le Pew is an adult male kitty looking for a fresh start. With his low adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a grown cat.
👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Soul
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
Soul is a young kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, Soul could be your new little shadow.
👉 Meet Soul and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yoshi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
- Phone: (352) 873-7387
Yoshi is an adult male cat who’s ready for a calm, loving home. With his modest adoption fee, he’s a wonderful option if you’d like to skip the kitten stage and enjoy a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Yoshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, consider visiting The Humane Society of Marion County or giving them a call at (352) 873-7387 to learn more about these cats and others waiting for homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.