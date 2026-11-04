🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Ocala, FL

Looking for a new feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

Briar is a 2-year-old sweetheart with lots of energy and curiosity. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up for cozy cuddle time. If you want a cat who is both fun and affectionate, Briar could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

Pepe Le Pew is an adult male kitty looking for a fresh start. With his low adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a grown cat.

👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

Soul is a young kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, Soul could be your new little shadow.

👉 Meet Soul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

Yoshi is an adult male cat who’s ready for a calm, loving home. With his modest adoption fee, he’s a wonderful option if you’d like to skip the kitten stage and enjoy a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Yoshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, consider visiting The Humane Society of Marion County or giving them a call at (352) 873-7387 to learn more about these cats and others waiting for homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.