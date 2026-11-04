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Ocala

🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Ocala, FL

2 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at a local shelter for someone to love.

Briar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqqjz_1GkP0NM500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
  • Phone: (352) 873-7387

Briar is a 2-year-old sweetheart with lots of energy and curiosity. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up for cozy cuddle time. If you want a cat who is both fun and affectionate, Briar could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pepe Le Pew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9Nx0_1GkP0NM500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
  • Phone: (352) 873-7387

Pepe Le Pew is an adult male kitty looking for a fresh start. With his low adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart to a grown cat.

👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Soul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOpN8_1GkP0NM500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
  • Phone: (352) 873-7387

Soul is a young kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, Soul could be your new little shadow.

👉 Meet Soul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yoshi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vuRF_1GkP0NM500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County
  • Phone: (352) 873-7387

Yoshi is an adult male cat who’s ready for a calm, loving home. With his modest adoption fee, he’s a wonderful option if you’d like to skip the kitten stage and enjoy a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Yoshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ocala, FL, consider visiting The Humane Society of Marion County or giving them a call at (352) 873-7387 to learn more about these cats and others waiting for homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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