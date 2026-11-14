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Gulf Shores Waterway Village Seeks Vendors For 2027 Zydeco & Crawfish Festival
13 days ago
Vendor applications open with a Jan. 15 deadline for the April event. Gulf Shores, Ala. — (OBA) — The Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival is returning to Gulf Shores after a three-year absence from the event calendar. The Waterway Village Merchants Association is now recruiting vendors for the 2027 festival. The event celebrates Cajun culture and Louisiana-style cuisine along the Intracoastal Waterway. It will take place in the Waterway Village Arts & Entertainment District in the heart of Gulf Shores.
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