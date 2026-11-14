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Alabama Red Snapper Season Closes November 16 For Private Anglers
13 days ago
Fish measured larger in 2026 than the previous season. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — Alabama's private angler red snapper season is nearing its close after another busy year on the Gulf. The Marine Resources Division (MRD) is part of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The agency manages the state's red snapper fishery to remain within federal harvest limits. Officials say the season saw more fishing trips and larger fish than the previous year.
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