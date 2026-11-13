undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
19th Annual Coastal Half Marathon And 5K Return To Orange Beach Thanksgiving Weekend
4 days ago
Three race distances offer options for runners of all skill levels. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — The Coastal Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-Mile Fun Run return to Orange Beach for a post-Thanksgiving weekend tradition of coastal racing. Now in its 19th year, the gathering offers three race distances routed entirely along the area's award-winning backcountry trails. All three courses feature a flat elevation profile, with an average temperature of 61°F.