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Frank Brown Songwriters Festival Heads Into Its Final Weekend
4 days ago
Three days of songwriter rounds and live performances lead up to Sunday's full-band finale with Craig Campbell. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — The Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival enters its final weekend with more songs and stories to share. Writers will take turns onstage at Flora-Bama, where fans can hear the people behind the lyrics. The closing stretch features afternoon rounds, evening shows, and a full-band finale.