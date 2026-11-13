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Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Hosts Christmas Open House in Gulf Shores
4 days ago
Free event features food, wine, music, and door prizes. Gulf Shores, Ala. — (OBA) — The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will host its annual Christmas Open House at the GCAA Gallery in Gulf Shores. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can expect food, wine, music, and door prizes while celebrating local artists. The gallery is located in Waterway Village at 225 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores.