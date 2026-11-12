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Coastal Christmas Market Returns to Orange Beach Event Center This Month
4 days ago
The free market features over 30 vendors offering handmade and artisan goods. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is bringing the Coastal Christmas Market back to Orange Beach this month. The annual event draws shoppers seeking handmade crafts, fine art, retail goods, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Admission to the market is free for all attendees. The event is open to all ages and aims to support local businesses throughout the region.
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