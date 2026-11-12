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Baldwin County Commission Swears In New Members and Elects Leadership
4 days ago
Harris was named chair, and Underwood was named vice chair for the first year. Baldwin County, Ala. — (OBA) — The Baldwin County Commission began a new leadership term on Wednesday with a swearing-in ceremony attended by family members, elected officials, county employees, and community leaders. Three newly elected commissioners took the oath of office. Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood also began a new term after winning re-election. Following the ceremony, the commission held its Organizational Meeting and completed several actions to launch the new term.