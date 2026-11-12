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Foley Road Work Narrows Miflin Road Through First Week of December
4 days ago
Lane reduced between SR-161 and Frank Cole Lane for improvements. Foley, Ala. — (OBA) — Motorists traveling along Miflin Road in Foley should expect delays as crews close one lane to construct turn lanes and complete roadway improvements. The closure will affect Miflin Road, also designated County Road 20, between the Foley Beach Express (SR 161) and Frank Cole Lane. The lane restriction will be in effect Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials asked motorists to use caution, watch for workers and equipment, and allow extra travel time through the work zone.