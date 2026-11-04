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The Wharf Kicks Off Holiday Season With Ice Rink, Santa Visits and Festive Events
2 days ago
Full seasonal calendar includes themed skate nights, movies and holiday shopping. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — The Wharf in Orange Beach is preparing for a winter filled with seasonal entertainment, outdoor activities, and holiday shopping. Guests can look forward to a real ice skating rink, photo sessions with Santa Claus, and community gatherings throughout the property. The lineup offers family-friendly entertainment on weekdays and weekends for visitors of all ages. Several community activities are free to attend, while select attractions offer individual ticket packages.
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