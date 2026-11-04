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Bourbon Dinner Set to Introduce Horse Soldier Grand Marshals in Orange Beach
2 days ago
All proceeds from the Dec. 8 event support veterans. Orange Beach, Ala. — (OBA) — The Mystics of Pleasure Mardi Gras krewe, based in Orange Beach, is hosting a special bourbon dinner to honor two veterans known as the Horse Soldiers. The organization has invited two of the six Horse Soldiers to serve as Grand Marshals for the group's 27th-anniversary Mardi Gras Parade. The event offers the public a chance to hear their story firsthand and to celebrate their service. All proceeds will support veterans.