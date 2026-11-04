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Foley Broke Ground on Mills Community Sidewalk and Drainage Project
2 days ago
Foley, Ala. — (OBA) — Construction is underway in Foley on a new sidewalk and drainage project to connect the Mills Community to other parts of the city. The project includes 8,700 feet of concrete sidewalk, providing residents with pedestrian access to areas east of the neighborhood. City crews are also improving drainage along the same routes. The Mills Community became part of Foley in 2023 after residents voted to be annexed.