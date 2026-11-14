Oakwood’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian Location: Oakwood, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production line at the well-known King’s Hawaiian bakery plant. You’ll supervise and coach a team, drive safety and quality, and work closely with both front-line staff and leadership.

Employer: Creative Sports

Location: Oakwood, GA 30566

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10–$12 per hour, depending on experience

Help a sports memorabilia company pick, pack, and ship orders in a small, growing warehouse team. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active, and want flexible hours.

Employer: King’s Hawaiian

King’s Hawaiian Location: Oakwood, GA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Overnight, 7:15pm–7:45am

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role pulling finished bakery products off the line, packing cases, and keeping the area clean and safe. Great if you have warehouse/production experience and don’t mind a busy, high-noise environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person or have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.