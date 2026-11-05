🛒 Oakwood, GA Retail Openings With Multiple Shift Supervisor Roles

Oakwood’s retail scene is steady, and national chains are still hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a busy store, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Oakwood, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, can work flexible shifts (including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends), and want access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Oakwood, GA

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/03/2027

Similar leadership role with slightly fewer weekly hours, ideal if you want full-time benefits but a bit more schedule flexibility. You’ll supervise the crew, handle customer issues, and help with stocking, pricing, and seasonal displays.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.