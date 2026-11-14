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Oakmont
⚠️ Leaf pickup rules in Oakmont through December
12 days ago
🚧 Leaf pickup rules in Oakmont through December
Leaf trucks are now out in Oakmont Borough and will keep collecting leaves through the end of December or until the first substantial snowfall, whichever comes first.
To help crews and keep streets safe:
- Rake your leaves to the curb in front of your home
- Do NOT place leaves in the street
Following these rules makes pickup faster and helps keep storm drains clear and roads safer for everyone.
More Info: Leaf Truck Reminder • Oakmont Borough
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