🚧 Leaf pickup rules in Oakmont through December

Leaf trucks are now out in Oakmont Borough and will keep collecting leaves through the end of December or until the first substantial snowfall, whichever comes first.

To help crews and keep streets safe:

Rake your leaves to the curb in front of your home

in front of your home Do NOT place leaves in the street

Following these rules makes pickup faster and helps keep storm drains clear and roads safer for everyone.