Breakfast with Santa tickets for Session Two on sale

Oakley Recreation is hosting its Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 12th at the Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O’Hara Ave), with Session One (10:00–11:00 a.m.) sold out and tickets still available for Session Two (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.). Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast with eggs, bacon, and drinks, visit with Santa for photos, make a holiday craft, and children will receive a small gift from Santa. Pre-registration is required and tickets will not be sold at the door; find the event under “Events” here: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/oakley-ca/catalog.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakley Recreation