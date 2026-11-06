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Oakley

Breakfast with Santa tickets for Session Two on sale

8 days ago
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Oakley Recreation is hosting its Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 12th at the Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O’Hara Ave), with Session One (10:00–11:00 a.m.) sold out and tickets still available for Session Two (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.). Families can enjoy a pancake breakfast with eggs, bacon, and drinks, visit with Santa for photos, make a holiday craft, and children will receive a small gift from Santa. Pre-registration is required and tickets will not be sold at the door; find the event under “Events” here: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/oakley-ca/catalog.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakley Recreation

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