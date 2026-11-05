Diwali Art Workshop at Oakley Library Nov. 7

The Oakley Library will host a Diwali Art Workshop on Saturday, November 7, from 12:00–1:00 p.m. with Kalyani Arts, where all ages and abilities can paint and craft a Diwali keepsake to take home. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome as space and time allow, thanks to sponsorship from the Friends of the Oakley Library. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/OAK-Diwali-26b.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakley Library