Oakland Park has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Aid, Inc. and can be met by appointment with an approved application.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter as part of their medical program)

(helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter as part of their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL (NW corner of Prospect/44th and 6th)

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL (NW corner of Prospect/44th and 6th) Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult (about 1 year old)

Adult (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 12 lb

About 12 lb Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Paco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult (about 1 year old)

Adult (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 12 lb

About 12 lb Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Paulo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $500 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Yoda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Shih Tzu mix

Terrier (medium) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Byron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Terrier (medium) mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Terrier (medium) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Shopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix

Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Adoption donation: $600 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)

(helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program) Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL

571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL Contact: (754) 223-5378

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Oakland Park pups. Call Animal Aid, Inc. at (754) 223-5378 or visit www.animal-aid.com to fill out an application and set up an appointment.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.