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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oakland Park
Oakland Park has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Aid, Inc. and can be met by appointment with an approved application.
Sky
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter as part of their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL (NW corner of Prospect/44th and 6th)
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paco
- Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 12 lb
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Paco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paulo
- Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 12 lb
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Paulo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yoda
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $500 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Yoda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Byron
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Byron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shopper
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Shopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maui
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $300 (includes vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.
- Adoption donation: $600 (helps cover vaccines, de-worming, heartworm/tick testing, and spay/neuter in their medical program)
- Location: 571 NE 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
- Contact: (754) 223-5378
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Oakland Park pups. Call Animal Aid, Inc. at (754) 223-5378 or visit www.animal-aid.com to fill out an application and set up an appointment.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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