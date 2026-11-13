Oakland Park has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All of these babies are with Animal Aid, Inc. and are currently in foster care.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Contact phone: (754) 223-5378

Email for more info: kdykster@aol.com (Kathy)

Bugs is an adorable all-black male kitten currently in a foster home. To learn more about him, you can email his foster contact, Kathy, and you’re encouraged to fill out an online adoption application through Animal Aid.

👉 Meet Bugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Contact phone: (754) 223-5378

Email for more info: kdykster@aol.com (Kathy)

Pepe is an adorable black and white male kitten. He’s also in foster care and available through Animal Aid’s adoption program. You can reach out to Kathy for details and submit an online application on their website.

👉 Meet Pepe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Animal Aid, Inc.

Contact phone: (754) 223-5378

Email for more info: kdykster@aol.com (Kathy)

Sylvester is a tuxedo-style black and white male kitten. Like his buddies, he’s in foster care with Animal Aid and can be adopted after you complete their online application.

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oakland Park, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, these little ones would love a safe, indoor home. Call Animal Aid, Inc. at (754) 223-5378 or visit their website to submit an application and schedule a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.