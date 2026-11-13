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Oakland Park
⚠️ City of Oakland Park email service currently down
4 days ago
⚠️ City of Oakland Park email is temporarily down
The City of Oakland Park is currently having an email service outage and cannot send or receive emails.
City staff are still available to help you:
- Call the City’s main number: 954-630-4200
- Use Janine, the City’s 24/7 virtual phone assistant, at 954-630-4330
- Use TellOP to submit a service request or ask a question
Until email is restored, please use phone or TellOP instead of emailing the City. The City apologizes for the inconvenience.
More Info: City Email Service Outage • Oakland Park, FL
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