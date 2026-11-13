⚠️ City of Oakland Park email is temporarily down

The City of Oakland Park is currently having an email service outage and cannot send or receive emails.

City staff are still available to help you:

Call the City’s main number: 954-630-4200

Use Janine , the City’s 24/7 virtual phone assistant , at 954-630-4330

, the City’s , at Use TellOP to submit a service request or ask a question

Until email is restored, please use phone or TellOP instead of emailing the City. The City apologizes for the inconvenience.