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Broward County

Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo Nov. 18–19

4 days ago
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The 11th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) will take place on November 18–19, 2026, offering a two-day conference with business insights, networking, and cultural exchanges for buyers and sellers from over 70 countries. The event is a service of the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) and showcases chances for global trade and diverse arts and cultures. Register online: event registration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakland Park CRA

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