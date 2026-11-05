🍽️ Multiple Oakland Park Food Service Jobs With Weekly Tip Potential

Oakland Park’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and a few spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila) Location: Oakland Park, FL

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)

(full-time also mentioned in description) Pay: $15/hour, earn up to $800/week

Be the first smile guests see and the last goodbye. You’ll greet and seat guests, quote wait times, and keep the front of house running smoothly in a busy, modern Mexican spot.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila) Location: Oakland Park, FL

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)

(full-time also mentioned in description) Pay: Earn up to $1,500/week (with tips)

Serve handmade tacos and cocktails in a high-volume restaurant and bring in strong tip potential. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of experience and want a busy, guest-focused floor.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting for Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila) Location: Oakland Park, FL

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)

(full-time also mentioned in description) Pay: Earn up to $1,750/week (with tips)

Mix craft cocktails with fresh ingredients in an award-winning taqueria. Great fit if you know your way around a busy bar and want strong earnings in a lively, fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.