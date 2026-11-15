Looking for a feline friend in Oakland, NJ? These adoptable cats at Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. are ready for loving homes and a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (Oakland, NJ)

(Oakland, NJ) Source: adoptapet

Gus is a big, brave boy with a powerful story. He was found outside after being hit by a car, with a badly damaged eye and a fully fractured jaw that left him unable to eat. Thanks to emergency surgery and two long months of rehab, Gus is now fully healed and wire‑free.

He has been through more than any cat should, and now he’s ready for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe and cherished for the rest of his life.

👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Listed twice under slightly different names; this is the same adorable kitten pair.)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months old)

Baby (about 3 months old) Gender: Male pair

Male pair Color: Grey Tabby with White

Grey Tabby with White Weight: Around 3.5–4 lbs each

Around 3.5–4 lbs each Adoption fee: $150 (for the pair, per listing)

(for the pair, per listing) Shelter: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (Oakland, NJ)

(Oakland, NJ) Source: adoptapet

McDreamy & McSteamy are a bonded pair of tiny grey tabby-and-white boys. They’re still very young and will do best growing up together, keeping each other company as they play, nap, and explore.

If you’re thinking about adopting kittens, this sweet duo is a wonderful way to bring double the love into your home.

👉 Meet McDreamy & McSteamy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oakland, NJ, consider visiting Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. to meet these cats in person and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.