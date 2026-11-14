Oakland has some very special kittens and a young cat hoping for a fresh start. All of these sweethearts are with Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kittens

Baby kittens Sex: Acorn – female , Pinecone – male

, Adoption fee: $150 (bonded pair)

(bonded pair) Shelter: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc.

Location: Oakland, NJ

Acorn & Pinecone were rescued from a home with 28 cats needing urgent help. Through it all, they’ve stayed closely bonded. They love to bounce around playing tag, then curl up together for naps and shared meals.

They’re described as very outgoing and playful, always ready to make new friends. Because they are clearly bonded, they are looking for a home together where they can keep being each other’s comfort and playmate.

For more info or to ask about them, contact Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. at (201) 337-5180.

👉 Meet Acorn & Pinecone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 2 months (babies)

About 2 months (babies) Sex: Keroppi – male (orange) , Kuromi – female (black)

, Adoption fee: $150 (bonded pair)

(bonded pair) Shelter: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc.

Location: Oakland, NJ

Kuromi and Keroppi are also part of the 28-cat rescue. At just about 2 months old, they’ve already been through a lot and are understandably a bit scared by all the changes.

They can still be timid, but they’re opening up more each day. They enjoy gentle pets from staff and feel safest when curled up together. They’re looking for a calm, patient home that can give them the stability and comfort they need to fully blossom.

For more info or to ask about them, contact Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. at (201) 337-5180.

👉 Meet Keroppi & Kuromi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young – about 1 year

– about Sex: Female

Color: Black

Weight: 6.4 lbs

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc.

Location: Oakland, NJ

Bellatrix is a young black Domestic Shorthair with a sleek coat and a petite build at about 6.4 pounds. At around 1 year old, she’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very much a young cat with lots of life ahead of her.

If you’re looking for a young companion to grow with your family, Bellatrix could be a wonderful match.

For more info or to ask about her, contact Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. at (201) 337-5180.

👉 Meet Bellatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oakland, NJ, please consider visiting Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. or sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just a phone call or share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.