🏥 Oakland, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $600K

Oakland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both bedside leaders and advanced clinicians. If you’re looking to stay in the mountains and still grow your career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Garrett Regional Medical Center (WVU Medicine)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (WVU Medicine) Location: Oakland, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $69,555 – $104,332/year

Lead preventative care and care coordination for patients across the continuum. This role is ideal for an experienced RN leader who likes data, process improvement, and mentoring staff while still staying close to patient care.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Manager Preventative Medicine

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed placement)

(hospital-employed placement) Location: Oakland, MD (dual MD/WV practice sites)

(dual MD/WV practice sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $500,000 – $600,000/year

General cardiology role in a high-demand clinic with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and a four-day workweek option. Mostly outpatient with some inpatient consults, no call beyond your own patients, academic affiliation available, and J-1/H-1B visa candidates are welcome.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Oakland, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30/hour

Community pharmacy role with a focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and clinical services. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition perks, and store discounts, plus clear paths into leadership if you want to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local healthcare jobs don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.