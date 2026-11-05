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Oakland County
WIC food help available in Oakland County
3 days ago
Families in Oakland County can get help with healthy food for children and pregnant people through the WIC program, with appointments available in Pontiac, Southfield, and a new site at Oakland Family Services in Farmington Hills. Call 248-858-1272 or make an appointment online: https://t.co/t0Yg9ConId.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakland County
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