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Oakland County

WIC food help available in Oakland County

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0LtH_1Gp75W7500

Families in Oakland County can get help with healthy food for children and pregnant people through the WIC program, with appointments available in Pontiac, Southfield, and a new site at Oakland Family Services in Farmington Hills. Call 248-858-1272 or make an appointment online: https://t.co/t0Yg9ConId.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakland County

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