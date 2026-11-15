Oakland’s tech scene is busy, and PG&E is hiring for several high-impact roles that blend data, strategy, and security. All of these are senior-level jobs with strong Bay Area pay.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland or Pleasanton, CA (Hybrid, ~10% travel)

(Hybrid, ~10% travel) Salary: $102,000 – $152,000 (Bay Area range)

Type: Full-time

This role builds dashboards, metrics, and predictive models to track big gas-load projects (like data centers) and improve timelines, costs, and customer experience. Good fit if you love turning complex data into clear insights and process improvements.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Onsite with hybrid flexibility)

(Onsite with hybrid flexibility) Salary: $140,000 – $238,000 (Bay Area range)

Type: Full-time

Lead the tech vision for PG&E’s physical security platforms—setting standards, roadmaps, and architecture for systems that protect people and critical infrastructure. Ideal if you have deep architecture experience plus exposure to enterprise security, networks, and large-scale platforms.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid, 1–2x/week in office)

(Hybrid, 1–2x/week in office) Salary: $140,000 – $238,000 (Bay Area range)

Type: Full-time

Senior analytics role focused on “Joy at Work” and culture: you’ll turn coworker survey data and performance metrics into enterprise priorities, strategies, and executive-ready insights. Great if you enjoy people analytics, storytelling with data, and leading cross-functional projects.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.