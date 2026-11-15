Oakland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from entry-level patient care to senior clinical leadership. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Oakland / East Bay, CA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $156,000/year

Senior clinical role supporting cardiac rhythm management devices in the field. You’ll be the go-to expert for physicians and staff, handling case coverage, training, and advanced troubleshooting, with strong benefits and global career growth.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Oakland, CA (fixed site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $25.00/hour (range listed $20.37 – $27.17/hour, depending on experience and location)

Hands-on role helping collect lifesaving blood donations, with paid phlebotomy training and strong benefits. Great fit if you have customer service skills and want to grow in healthcare without needing prior clinical experience.

Employer: HumanGood – Piedmont Gardens

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Lead a 16-bed memory support unit in a walkable Oakland neighborhood, overseeing staff and programs for residents with dementia and memory loss. Ideal if you have supervisory experience in assisted living or memory care and want a mission-driven, nonprofit setting with strong benefits.

Employer: LifeLong Medical Care

Location: Oakland Health Centers, Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,534.40 – $144,248.00/year

Supervisory RN role leading RNs and MAs in community health clinics serving underserved patients. You’ll mix direct clinical work with staff training, triage oversight, and quality improvement in a long-standing East Bay safety-net organization.

Employer: Foundation Laboratory

Location: Oakland, CA (in-person, multiple sites)

Type: Temporary, part-time (floater)

Salary: $17.34 – $19.00/hour

Short-term phlebotomy role drawing and processing blood samples, with a focus on pediatric patients. Good option if you hold a current CA CPT1 license and want flexible, hands-on lab experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Oakland healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.