Oakland has some solid openings right now if you’re into safety, security, and keeping things running smoothly. A mix of frontline and higher-level roles, with a couple of six-figure options in the Bay Area.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Oakland, CA (utility sites)

(utility sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00/hour (day shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)

(day shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM) Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday schedule, patrol work at utility facilities, and lots of interaction with staff and visitors. Requires 2+ years of security experience and a high school diploma or equivalent; background check and drug screen required. Offers paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts through their internal tools.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Location: Hybrid – Oakland or Sacramento, CA (within PG&E service territory)

(within PG&E service territory) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Bay Area): $105,000 – $169,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Focus on critical infrastructure protection and physical security for a major utility. You’ll support risk assessments, protection planning, and security standards while working with government and industry partners. Needs a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and 6 years of related experience, plus strong analytical and communication skills.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Location: Hybrid – Oakland, CA (travel to worksites across CA)

(travel to worksites across CA) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Bay Area): $105,000 – $169,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead PG&E’s Workplace Violence Prevention Program across California worksites. You’ll own the prevention plan, hazard assessments, training, and incident logs, and work closely with Security, HR, Legal, and Safety. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and 6+ years in program management, safety, security, risk, HR ops, or similar.

Employer: UCSF Health

Location: Oakland, CA (UCSF Health Security Services)

(UCSF Health Security Services) Type: Full-time, 24/7 operation

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: You’ll be the hub for security communications—taking calls, dispatching security, monitoring alarms and cameras, and coordinating with UCPD and other public safety partners. Needs HS diploma + 4 years related admin experience (or 8 years equivalent), a valid CA driver’s license, and the ability to handle high-pressure, high-call volume work.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles in Oakland tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.