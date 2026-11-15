Oakland is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in energy, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management chops, there are several six-figure options worth a look.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland or Pleasanton, CA (Hybrid)

Salary: $105,000–$169,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor

Lead gas system growth programs focused on data centers and other high-load customers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in program/project management, SAP experience, and want to shape long-term gas strategy and infrastructure.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland or Pleasanton, CA (Hybrid)

Salary: $126,000–$200,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor

Own strategic gas load growth and partnerships for data centers and other energy-intensive customers. Ideal for someone with 7+ years’ experience, strong budget management, and comfort leading complex, cross-functional programs.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid – at least weekly onsite)

Salary: $144,000–$244,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Manager/Principal

Drive PG&E’s enterprise customer experience strategy, using journey mapping, insights, and Lean methods to improve end-to-end customer journeys. Best for leaders with 10+ years in CX, strategy, or journey management who enjoy cross-functional influence.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid – 2 days onsite/week)

Salary: $144,000–$244,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Manager/Principal

Own large, complex electric utility programs with major financial and operational impact. Great if you have 10+ years’ experience, strong P&L/budget skills, and want to lead cross-functional initiatives at scale.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid – weekly onsite)

Salary: $129,000–$207,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Individual Contributor

Serve as the data analytics and reporting lead for Local Affairs issue and escalation management. Good match for someone with 8+ years’ experience, strong dashboard/metrics skills, and a knack for turning data into action.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid/Onsite – at least monthly onsite)

Salary: $144,000–$244,000 (Bay Area range) + incentive programs

(Bay Area range) + incentive programs Type: Full-time, Manager/Principal

Lead major physical security technology programs (video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, etc.). Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in program/technology operations and deep experience in security tech and cross-functional alignment.

Employer: Formic

Location: Oakland, CA (Travel up to 30%)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own Formic’s robotic machine tending product line for CNC and press equipment, from strategy and pricing to deployment playbooks. Great for someone with 7+ years in industrial automation/robotics and hands-on CNC + product management experience.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Oakland, CA (Field-based, multi-site)

Salary: $105,000–$115,000 starting pay + quarterly bonuses (~$3k–$4k/quarter) + 6% profit sharing

starting pay + quarterly bonuses (~$3k–$4k/quarter) + Type: Full-time, Multi-unit Leadership

Oversee 18–25 self-storage locations with full P&L ownership, a company vehicle, strong benefits, and no late-night retail hours. Best for leaders with 3–5 years of multi-unit or district management who like coaching teams and driving results.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.