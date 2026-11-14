Oakland hiring 3 watershed program analysts

The City of Oakland is hiring three Program Analyst III – Watershed positions to work on stormwater pollution prevention, green stormwater infrastructure, creek protection and restoration, environmental review of developments and City projects, enforcement against illegal discharges to the storm drainage system, and Lake Merritt projects. The salary range is $8,847.93–$10,863.50 monthly ($106,175.16–$130,362.00 annually), with benefits listed online. Apply by November 30, 2026 at 11:59 pm: https://na2.hubs.ly/H08-KDv0. More program information: https://na2.hubs.ly/H08-KDR0

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Oakland - Local Government