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🐱 Playful Oakland Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Oakland has some very special kittens waiting for a cozy, loving home. All of these babies are at Oakland Animal Services and have low adoption fees to help them find families faster.
Hei (bonded with Bai)
- Status: Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with Bai)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black with white socks and a white patch on his forehead
- Personality: Tiny, very brave, and the first to say hello. Hei trills like a bird, is friendly, and loves to cuddle with his sister. He likes to hide under blankets and sleep by your feet.
- Location: Oakland Animal Services, kennel Cat Adoption:63
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Oakland Animal Services
Phone: (510) 535-5602
Hei and Bai are a bonded pair who comfort each other and should go home together. If you’re looking for two sweet kittens who already love each other, they could be perfect for you.
👉 Meet Hei and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bai (bonded with Hei)
- Status: Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with Hei)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with a white chest
- Personality: Shy, sweet, and the first to run and hide, but she will snuggle once she warms up. Bai loves to cuddle her brother, also hides under blankets, and sleeps next to you. Described as sleek and feisty.
- Location: Oakland Animal Services, kennel Cat Adoption:63
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Oakland Animal Services
Phone: (510) 535-5602
Bai and Hei balance each other out: one brave, one shy, both loving. They’re looking for a patient home that will let Bai blossom and enjoy double the kitten love.
👉 Meet Bai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Newt
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Location: Oakland Animal Services, kennel Cat Adoption:54
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Oakland Animal Services
Phone: (510) 535-5602
Newt is a young kitten waiting in the cat adoption room, ready for someone to give him a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Newt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Oakland, CA, consider visiting Oakland Animal Services to meet these kittens in person. A quick call ahead can help you confirm they’re still available and learn more about the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.