Oakland has some very special kittens waiting for a cozy, loving home. All of these babies are at Oakland Animal Services and have low adoption fees to help them find families faster.

Status: Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with Bai )

Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black with white socks and a white patch on his forehead

Mostly black with and a Personality: Tiny, very brave, and the first to say hello. Hei trills like a bird , is friendly, and loves to cuddle with his sister. He likes to hide under blankets and sleep by your feet.

Tiny, very brave, and the first to say hello. Hei , is friendly, and loves to cuddle with his sister. He likes to and sleep by your feet. Location: Oakland Animal Services , kennel Cat Adoption:63

, kennel Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Oakland Animal Services

Phone: (510) 535-5602

Hei and Bai are a bonded pair who comfort each other and should go home together. If you’re looking for two sweet kittens who already love each other, they could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Hei and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with Hei )

Adoptable kitten (must be adopted with ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with a white chest

Black with a Personality: Shy, sweet, and the first to run and hide, but she will snuggle once she warms up . Bai loves to cuddle her brother, also hides under blankets, and sleeps next to you. Described as sleek and feisty .

Shy, sweet, and the first to run and hide, but she will . Bai loves to cuddle her brother, also hides under blankets, and sleeps next to you. Described as . Location: Oakland Animal Services , kennel Cat Adoption:63

, kennel Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Oakland Animal Services

Phone: (510) 535-5602

Bai and Hei balance each other out: one brave, one shy, both loving. They’re looking for a patient home that will let Bai blossom and enjoy double the kitten love.

👉 Meet Bai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Location: Oakland Animal Services , kennel Cat Adoption:54

, kennel Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Oakland Animal Services

Phone: (510) 535-5602

Newt is a young kitten waiting in the cat adoption room, ready for someone to give him a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Newt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oakland, CA, consider visiting Oakland Animal Services to meet these kittens in person. A quick call ahead can help you confirm they’re still available and learn more about the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.