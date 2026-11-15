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🎁 Free Items Around Oakland Today — From Legos to Furniture
Oakland neighbors are sharing some great free items today, from kids’ gear and toys to furniture and plants. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Box of Legos & Toys (Oakmore)
Item: Box of several Star Wars Legos (already assembled) plus Mad Libs, Tech Deck, and other small odds and ends
Condition: Not stated (check photos)
Location: Oakmore, Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/HvUBroF
Timing: Available now or tomorrow (per poster)
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Box of Minecraft Legos, Stuffies & More (Oakmore)
Item: Box with Minecraft Legos, police station Legos, stuffies, Minecraft book, slingshot, and other random goodies
Condition: Not stated (check photos)
Location: Oakmore, Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sjwBVML
Timing: Available now or tomorrow (per poster)
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Women’s Socks – 12 Pairs
Item: 12 pairs of socks, striped and many colors
Condition: Fair–Good, no holes
Size: Fits women’s shoe size 9 (likely fits similar sizes)
Pickup: Please be willing to take all and only schedule if you can follow through
Location: Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/3FStxNX
Pickup window: Between 10am and 8pm
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Pottery Barn Couch – Good Condition
Item: Pottery Barn couch, good condition
Condition: Good (per poster)
Pickup timing: Must be picked up this weekend
Location: Near the corner of Piedmont Ave & Linda St, Oakland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Regalo Bed Rail Guard (Toddler Safety)
Item: White mesh bed rail guard by Regalo, ideal for toddler bed safety
Condition: Hardly used, excellent condition
Location: Valley View Pinehaven, Oakland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Double Stroller with Cup Holders
Item: Gray double stroller with cup holders and storage basket
Condition: Not stated
Location: NE Claremont Hills, Berkeley, CA (near Oakland)
Source: nextdoor.com
Decorative Indoor Plant in Rustic Pot
Item: Indoor plant arrangement in a rustic, weathered pot
- Orchid is doing fine
- The other plant isn’t doing well
- There is room in the pot for a third plant
Highlight: Pot itself is really nice and reusable
Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Vision Board Party (West Oakland)
Item: Free community vision board party – come create and hang out
Cost: Free (“Freeeeeee. Come create!”)
Location: West Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos & flyer: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MRnuiDZ
Note: “Come one, come all! Tell your friends and family!”
👉 See this event on trashnothing
Railroad Ties – Multiple Available
Item: Many railroad ties available to be taken
Condition: Not stated
Use: Garden or outdoor projects (per category)
Location: Skyline–Hillcrest Estates, Oakland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Note: Poster says, “I have many railroad ties I need to get rid of. Let me know if you need some.”
Free Futon – Full Size
Item: Full-size futon, currently unassembled for easy transport
Condition: Good condition (per poster)
Pickup: “Come pick up!” – ready to go
Location: Piedmont Pines, Oakland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Freebies in Oakland tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, check the photos, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.