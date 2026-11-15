Oakland neighbors are sharing some great free items today, from kids’ gear and toys to furniture and plants. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Box of several Star Wars Legos (already assembled) plus Mad Libs, Tech Deck, and other small odds and ends

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Location: Oakmore, Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/HvUBroF

Timing: Available now or tomorrow (per poster)

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Box with Minecraft Legos, police station Legos, stuffies, Minecraft book, slingshot, and other random goodies

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Location: Oakmore, Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sjwBVML

Timing: Available now or tomorrow (per poster)

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 12 pairs of socks, striped and many colors

Condition: Fair–Good, no holes

Size: Fits women’s shoe size 9 (likely fits similar sizes)

Pickup: Please be willing to take all and only schedule if you can follow through

Location: Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/3FStxNX

Pickup window: Between 10am and 8pm

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Pottery Barn couch, good condition

Condition: Good (per poster)

Pickup timing: Must be picked up this weekend

Location: Near the corner of Piedmont Ave & Linda St, Oakland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: White mesh bed rail guard by Regalo, ideal for toddler bed safety

Condition: Hardly used, excellent condition

Location: Valley View Pinehaven, Oakland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray double stroller with cup holders and storage basket

Condition: Not stated

Location: NE Claremont Hills, Berkeley, CA (near Oakland)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Indoor plant arrangement in a rustic, weathered pot

Orchid is doing fine

The other plant isn’t doing well

doing well There is room in the pot for a third plant

Highlight: Pot itself is really nice and reusable

Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free community vision board party – come create and hang out

Cost: Free (“Freeeeeee. Come create!”)

Location: West Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos & flyer: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MRnuiDZ

Note: “Come one, come all! Tell your friends and family!”

👉 See this event on trashnothing

Item: Many railroad ties available to be taken

Condition: Not stated

Use: Garden or outdoor projects (per category)

Location: Skyline–Hillcrest Estates, Oakland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Note: Poster says, “I have many railroad ties I need to get rid of. Let me know if you need some.”

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full-size futon, currently unassembled for easy transport

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Pickup: “Come pick up!” – ready to go

Location: Piedmont Pines, Oakland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Freebies in Oakland tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, check the photos, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.