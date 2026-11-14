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Oakland
📋 Oakland Admin Jobs With Multiple $26–$32/hr Openings
4 days ago
Oakland has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially if you’re detail‑oriented and like organized work.
Here are a few worth a look:
Data Collector
- Employer: Astra Health Care
- Location: Oakland, CA (in person)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $27.22 – $32.78 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation assistance
You’ll enter and verify data in databases and Excel, handle confidential info, and support customer service with accurate records. Good fit if you’re fast on a keyboard, know Microsoft Office, and like focused, detail‑heavy work.
Data Collector
- Employer: Bay Area Healthcare Center
- Location: Oakland, CA (in person)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $26.89 – $32.38 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation assistance
Similar data‑focused role where you’ll collect, check, and organize information in databases and spreadsheets. Great if you’re accurate with typing, comfortable in Excel, and like clear procedures.
Medical Receptionist – Full-Time
- Employer: Vital Home Health Care LLC
- Location: Oakland, CA (in person)
- Type: FULL_TIME
- Pay: $26.00 – $32.00 per hour
- Hours: Expected 8.0 hours per week
You’ll run the front desk: answer phones, schedule appointments, and greet patients. Fluency in both English and Cantonese is required, and they’re looking for someone who can start right away.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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