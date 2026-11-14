Oakland’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of front-of-house, back-of-house, and management.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oakland, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $17.34 – $20.00 per hour

Serve guests, take orders, and work closely with the kitchen using POS systems like Aloha or Micros. Great fit if you’ve got restaurant or bar experience and want steady hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Rehabilitation Center of Oakland

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Part-time , AM & PM shifts on Friday–Sunday , extra on-call hours during the week

, AM & PM shifts on , extra hours during the week Pay: Not listed

Prepare nutritious meals for residents in a healthcare setting and help keep the kitchen safe and clean. Good for someone with basic kitchen skills who wants steady weekend work and a calmer pace than a busy restaurant.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Oakland, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $30 – $33 per hour

Help run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and leading the team to hitting financial goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth into higher management.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.