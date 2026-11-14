Vehicle access at Lafayette Reservoir will be closed November 23–25 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days for the Tower Safety Upgrade Project. Pedestrian access will stay open, but cars will not be able to enter during those hours.

Crews are removing the crane and barges and finishing work on the tower and new operating house. Digital signs on Mount Diablo Blvd will show closure dates. The tower work will pause after this season, but outlet pipe work will continue on the exit-road side of the dam through winter. Trout stocking has started and more fish will be added through March, and the full project is planned to be done in fall 2027.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East Bay Municipal Utility District