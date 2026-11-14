Oakland’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofits to luxury auto and national brands. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation – sales, staffing, and customer experience – for a fast‑paced value retail chain. Good fit if you have 3–5 years store management experience and want to grow with a company that promotes from within and offers benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k).

Employer: Swickard Auto Group – Audi Oakland

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $120,000+ per year OTE

Be the main contact for service guests at a premium Audi dealership – explain repairs, manage timelines, and keep customers updated. Great for people from hospitality, retail, or sales who want strong earning potential, paid Audi training, and full benefits.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley

Location: Oakland, CA (9235 San Leandro St)

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Work in a nonprofit home improvement ReStore, helping customers find affordable furniture, appliances, and building materials while supporting affordable housing. Good if you want steady retail work with a mission focus, regular daytime hours, and a paid service day each year.

Employer: Starvox Exhibits USA

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Seasonal contract (Nov 13 – Feb 7, 2026)

Salary: $20.00 per hour

Join a touring exhibition as a retail associate, handling merch sales, POS transactions, and guest service in a fast‑paced, artsy environment. Ideal if you’re outgoing, want short‑term work, and like working events rather than a typical store.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.50 – $29.15 per hour

Keep prices accurate across the store by updating tags, signs, and weekly ads at a natural foods grocer. Great for detail‑oriented folks who like numbers, walking the floor, DailyPay access, store discounts, and a clear path to grow in grocery retail.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Oakland, CA (multiple stores in district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Support daily operations across one or more storage locations – renting units, helping customers, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Good if you have customer-facing experience, like a mix of office and light physical work, and want strong benefits and growth with a national leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway – many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.