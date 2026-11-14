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Oakland
🛒 Oakland customer service jobs with multiple openings up to $120K
3 days ago
Oakland’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofits to luxury auto and national brands. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly.
Store Manager – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store operation – sales, staffing, and customer experience – for a fast‑paced value retail chain. Good fit if you have 3–5 years store management experience and want to grow with a company that promotes from within and offers benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k).
Service Advisor – Audi Oakland (Swickard Auto Group)
- Employer: Swickard Auto Group – Audi Oakland
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $120,000+ per year OTE
Be the main contact for service guests at a premium Audi dealership – explain repairs, manage timelines, and keep customers updated. Great for people from hospitality, retail, or sales who want strong earning potential, paid Audi training, and full benefits.
Customer Service & Sales Associate – ReStore
- Employer: Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley
- Location: Oakland, CA (9235 San Leandro St)
- Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week)
- Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
Work in a nonprofit home improvement ReStore, helping customers find affordable furniture, appliances, and building materials while supporting affordable housing. Good if you want steady retail work with a mission focus, regular daytime hours, and a paid service day each year.
Retail Associate – Seasonal Exhibition
- Employer: Starvox Exhibits USA
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Type: Seasonal contract (Nov 13 – Feb 7, 2026)
- Salary: $20.00 per hour
Join a touring exhibition as a retail associate, handling merch sales, POS transactions, and guest service in a fast‑paced, artsy environment. Ideal if you’re outgoing, want short‑term work, and like working events rather than a typical store.
Scan Coordinator
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.50 – $29.15 per hour
Keep prices accurate across the store by updating tags, signs, and weekly ads at a natural foods grocer. Great for detail‑oriented folks who like numbers, walking the floor, DailyPay access, store discounts, and a clear path to grow in grocery retail.
Assistant Store Manager – Self Storage
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Oakland, CA (multiple stores in district)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Support daily operations across one or more storage locations – renting units, helping customers, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Good if you have customer-facing experience, like a mix of office and light physical work, and want strong benefits and growth with a national leader.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway – many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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