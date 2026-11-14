📅 Holiday fun at BART SweaterFest 2026 in Rockridge BART is hosting SweaterFest 2026 on Saturday, December 5, from noon–2pm at Rockridge Station Plaza. Wear your favorite BART sweater or buy this year’s version at the Railgoods pop-up shop. Stay for: BART announcement contest : Write a short, holiday-themed BART station announcement (under 15 seconds, family-friendly). Favorites will be performed live around 1:30pm , and the winner’s announcement will be recorded and played in stations.

: Write a short, holiday-themed BART station announcement (under 15 seconds, family-friendly). Favorites will be performed live around , and the winner’s announcement will be recorded and played in stations. Ride BART, get a sticker – some special stickers win a holiday prize .

– some special stickers win a . Crafts : Decorate your own BART holiday gift bag.

: Decorate your own BART holiday gift bag. Photo ops and a big group sweater photo at 2pm .

and a big . BART Stamp Passport: Bring yours for a new SweaterFest stamp; if your pages are full, you can pick up a prize at the event. Event location: Rockridge Station Plaza (BART) on December 5, 12–2pm.

More Info: Join us for BART SweaterFest 2026 on December 5 at...