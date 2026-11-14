undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Oakland Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Young Companions
Oakland has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. Here are a few sweet faces waiting for you right now.
Spice (bonded with Sugar)
- Status: Adoptable kitten at Oakland Animal Services (kennel Cat Adoption:6)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $20
- Special note: Bonded with Sugar – they need to be adopted together
- Shelter contact: Oakland Animal Services, (510) 535-5602
Spice is a young black kitten currently in the cat adoption area at Oakland Animal Services. He’s part of a bonded pair with Sugar, so they’re looking for a home together where they can grow up side by side.
👉 Meet Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sugar (bonded with Spice)
- Status: Adoptable kitten at Oakland Animal Services (kennel Cat Adoption:6)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $20
- Special note: Bonded with Spice – they need to be adopted together
- Shelter contact: Oakland Animal Services, (510) 535-5602
Sugar is a baby black kitten sharing a kennel with her bonded buddy Spice. If you’re ready for double the purrs and playtime, this pair could be a perfect fit for your home.
👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bambino
- Status: Adoptable at Cat Town
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Best match notes:
- Adopter with some cat experience
- Calm home with older kids
- Indoor-only home
- Needs a cat buddy (another playful cat)
- Shelter contact: Cat Town (Oakland)
Bambino is described as a goofy, cuddly, and very playful young cat who loves hanging out with his teenage cat buddies at Cat Town. He’s chatty and social, and he’ll do best in a home with another playful cat friend.
👉 Meet Bambino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Anaconda
- Status: Adoptable at Cat Town
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Best match notes:
- Adopter with some cat experience
- Calm home with older kids
- Indoor-only home
- Needs a cat buddy
- Shelter contact: Cat Town (Oakland)
Anaconda is a soft, sweet “teen queen” who quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite at Cat Town. She may be a little shy at first, but she warms up into a cuddly, purring companion and will thrive with another friendly cat in the home.
👉 Meet Anaconda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Oakland area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Oakland Animal Services or Cat Town and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.