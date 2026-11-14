Oakland has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. Here are a few sweet faces waiting for you right now.

Status: Adoptable kitten at Oakland Animal Services (kennel Cat Adoption:6 )

Adoptable kitten at (kennel ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $20

Special note: Bonded with Sugar – they need to be adopted together

– they need to be adopted together Shelter contact: Oakland Animal Services, (510) 535-5602

Spice is a young black kitten currently in the cat adoption area at Oakland Animal Services. He’s part of a bonded pair with Sugar, so they’re looking for a home together where they can grow up side by side.

👉 Meet Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten at Oakland Animal Services (kennel Cat Adoption:6 )

Adoptable kitten at (kennel ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $20

Special note: Bonded with Spice – they need to be adopted together

– they need to be adopted together Shelter contact: Oakland Animal Services, (510) 535-5602

Sugar is a baby black kitten sharing a kennel with her bonded buddy Spice. If you’re ready for double the purrs and playtime, this pair could be a perfect fit for your home.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable at Cat Town

Adoptable at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Best match notes: Adopter with some cat experience Calm home with older kids Indoor-only home Needs a cat buddy (another playful cat)

Shelter contact: Cat Town (Oakland)

Bambino is described as a goofy, cuddly, and very playful young cat who loves hanging out with his teenage cat buddies at Cat Town. He’s chatty and social, and he’ll do best in a home with another playful cat friend.

👉 Meet Bambino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable at Cat Town

Adoptable at Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Best match notes: Adopter with some cat experience Calm home with older kids Indoor-only home Needs a cat buddy

Shelter contact: Cat Town (Oakland)

Anaconda is a soft, sweet “teen queen” who quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite at Cat Town. She may be a little shy at first, but she warms up into a cuddly, purring companion and will thrive with another friendly cat in the home.

👉 Meet Anaconda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Oakland area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Oakland Animal Services or Cat Town and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.