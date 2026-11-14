Oakland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both licensed pros and hands-on caregivers. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente) Location: Oakland, CA (East Bay service area)

(East Bay service area) Type: Full-time physician role

physician role Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists can join a large, physician-led group serving the Oakland & Richmond Medical Centers. Standout perks include AI-based charting, no RVUs, flexible schedules, relocation help, forgivable and home loan programs (with approval), strong retirement plans, and a clear shareholder track.

Employer: Cardea Health

Location: Oakland, CA (Timmy’s Home interim housing program)

(Timmy’s Home interim housing program) Type: Part-time (various days, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM )

(various days, ) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role supporting people experiencing homelessness with complex medical and social needs. You’ll help with daily living, basic clinical support, and light janitorial work in a housing-focused, harm-reduction, trauma-informed setting. No license required, 2+ years of patient care and cleaning experience preferred, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match if eligible.

Employer: HumanGood

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time , AM shift ( 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM , 4 days on / 2 days off)

, AM shift ( , 4 days on / 2 days off) Pay: $30.48 – $32.53/hour, depending on experience

CNA role in a skilled nursing facility focused on person-directed care and helping residents stay as independent as possible. New grads are welcome, and full-time staff get health, dental, vision (starting the 1st of the month after hire), 20 days PTO + 7 holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition help, and phone perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Oakland employers are often open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.