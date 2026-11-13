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Oakland
Gun buyback at St. Benedict’s Church on Nov. 14
10 days ago
On 2026-11-14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Oakland Police Department and community groups will host a gun buyback at St. Benedict’s Church, 2245 82nd Avenue. Anyone who turns in a firearm can receive a gift card worth up to $300, and all collected guns will be turned into garden tools.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakland Police Department
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