For 15 years, EBAYC organizers and parent leaders have pushed for stronger action on street-level sex trafficking in Oakland, including more services for women facing trafficking, action against nuisance properties, and programs to divert sex buyers. Working with the Parent Action Research Team, Trybe, Faith In Action East Bay, and local residents, EBAYC helped form the San Antonio Neighborhood Coalition to bring neighbors together to demand safer San Antonio streets. This work is highlighted as part of EBAYC’s 50-year legacy of empowering residents, strengthening neighborhoods, and giving families a voice in community decisions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EBAYC