The Oakland Police Department is looking for Hector Ramirez-Torres, who is missing and at risk. He was last seen on November 2, 2026 in the 2600 block of Parker Ave. His clothes are not known, but he was wearing black Crocs.

He is a 24-year-old Hispanic man, about 5'8" and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is autistic. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oakland Police Department